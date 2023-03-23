Basketball | The Seagulls lost the battle for the Korisliiga regular season victory in the last moments

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket continued its series of home victories and took first place in the regular season.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket narrowly won the regular season in the men’s Korisliiga, when it took an 86-84 home victory over the Helsinki Seagulls in the final game of the upper secondary series.

Karhu Basket continued their home wins throughout the league season, which are now 16. The Seagulls’ winning streak of ten games, on the other hand, was broken.

The contribution of the game was the first place in the series, where Helsinki Seagulls were close for almost the entire game.

Seagulls led by as many as ten points midway through the fourth quarter. After that, Karhu Basket took the rest 18–6. The winning basket was twisted with a difficult decision Henri Kantonen nine seconds to go.

“We’ve been this tight many times this season, so you can say that the Seagulls regular season win was very close. The first half was really weak from us on an emotional level, but the second half saved us a lot”, summed up Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Daniel Dolenc became Karhu Basket’s most efficient player with 24 points. Jeffrey Carroll scored 18 points for the Seagulls.

in Joensuu In the game between Kataja Basket and Salon Vilppaa, the stake was the third place in the upper secondary series. Kataja had to win by at least ten points, and it came with a score of 111-95.

Kataja already led by 17 points, but Vilpas got within six points in the middle of the fourth period before Kataja’s final whistle.

Amanze Egekeze scored 31 points for Kataja and Remy Abell Vilppa 26.

Kymenlaakso in the local game in Kotka, KTP-Basket and Kouvot, who were tied on points, were aiming for fifth place in the upper secondary series. It was taken by Kouvot with a 94–80 victory.

KTP still led at halftime, but Kouvot won the second half with 16 points and rose to victory.

John Meeks scored 32 points for Kouvoi and Brandon Sly 21 for KTP.

In the lower in the follow-up series, BC Nokia secured a playoff spot in style after winning their last seven games. In the final game, BC Nokia claimed an 84–78 victory over Lapua Kobri.

The Cobras led at halftime, but BC Nokia came out on top with a nine-point third period victory to hold onto their lead.

Johnathan Stove scored 19 points for Nokia. David Nichols was the Kobri’s most effective with 20 points.

Tampere’s Pyrintö took second place in the lower continuation series and the last playoff spot when it beat Tapiola Honga 96–88 in Pyynik.

Hongan the last place and relegation to the A-division was already the fate, if there is an upstart candidate in the division.

Pyrintö dominated the game and increased its lead to 14 points at its best.

Ike Smith was Pyrinnö’s most effective again with 20 points. From Honga Carl Lindbom scored 14 points.

Lahti Basketball and Uusikaupunki’s Korihai did not contribute in the last game of the lower secondary series. Lahti won their home game 115–93.

The even game turned for the home team in the fourth period, which Lahti won 34–18.

Michael Ertel continued his wild basket making after scoring exactly 40 points for Lahti. Nick Stampley scored 21 points for Korihai.

In the playoffs starting this weekend, the match pairs are: Karhu Basket–Pyrintö, Seagulls–BC Nokia, Kataja Basket–KTP-Basket and Vilpas–Kouvot.