Basketball | The Seagulls' losing streak was extended in the exciting final round of the Korisliiga – the regular season victory was still hot

Helsinki Seagulls suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Korisliiga. The regular season victory still came to Helsinki.

3.2. 19:44

Men's In the basketball league, there was enough excitement in the final round of the regular season, when Salon Vilpas, Uudenkaupunki's Korihait and Kauhajoki's Karhu Basket secured their place in the upper secondary series only in the last games.

The Kouvots of Kouvola and Kobras of Lapua, who were aiming for the same places, instead remained in the lower continuation series.

The six teams of the upper secondary series will make it to the playoffs starting in April, as will the top two of the lower secondary series.

Korihait turned their home game against the Helsinki Seagulls, who won the regular season, into their advantage only in the second half to 99–93.

Javion Ogunyemi collected 23 points for Korihai. Marqualen Grant scored 32 points for the Seagulls.

The Seagulls, advancing from the top spot to the upper secondary series, ended the regular season with three consecutive losses.

Vilpas secured their place in the upper secondary series with a 90–67 home win over Kobri. Vilpas took the lead only in the third period, which they won 31–11 and ran away to victory.

Tavon King bagged Vilppaa 26 points and Taz Sherman Kobrille 14.

After Vaisu's fall, Karhu Basket, cheered up with its five wins in December, stayed on top of the playoff line with an 84–66 home win over Tampere's Pyrinnö.

Eemi Luukkonen became the hosts' power man with 14 points. Luther Muhammad was Pyrinnö's best again with 23 points.

Kouvot stretched to the end of the regular season with four consecutive victories, the most recent of which came at home against Bisons Loimaa 101–77. Kouvot ended up tied with Korihai and Karhu Basket. They left Kouvo below the playoff line based on mutual games.

Ricardo Lindo threw Kouvoi 31 points and Devon Goodman mixed Devante Brooks 17 for the Bisons.

Regular season two games were played in the last round, which were not important for the distribution of places in the next series. However, the series points remain valid for further series.

BC Nokia ended the regular season with a six-game winning streak when it beat KTP-Basket 100–94 at home only after overtime. Both Gach scored 24 points for the hosts and Vili Nyman mixed Vincent Golson 19 for guests.

Kataja Basket beat series jumbo Lahti Basketball in Joensuu with a difference of no less than 42 points, 110–68. Kataja escaped the third period with a 35–8 victory.

Amanze Egekeze scored Kataja 30 points. Lahti's power man Harrison Cleary won with 36 points.