Basketball | The Seagulls kept Kouvot scoreless for almost an entire quarter – Honka made a big surprise

Honka caused Karhu Basket, the leader of the men’s Korisliiga, only their third loss of the season. The Seagulls, on the other hand, won for the sixth time in a row.

Serial riser In front of 1,289 spectators, Tapiola’s Honka took one of the biggest surprise victories of the season in the Men’s Basketball League, when it defeated Karhu Basket, which holds the top spot in the series, with a score of 92–85 (37–42).

The key figure in Honga’s victory was the winger Jahlil Trippwho scored 33 points with great efficiency.

“Hats off to our guys for the fact that even though our rotation got a little narrower during the match, we continued to fight until the end,” praised Honga’s head coach Aapo Heinonen In an interview with Ruutu.

Despite the win, Honka is second last in the series with six wins and 14 losses. The jumbo place is held by Korihait of Uusikaupunki, which has two less wins.

Capital region the games were quite eventful as an epiphany, because in Töölö Helsinki Seagulls sank 25 points in a row against Kouvo without a single success of the opponent.

For the first half hour of the victory, there was a constant struggle in Kisahalli, but thanks to their huge scoring streak in the final quarter, the Seagulls ran away to a clear victory with points of 103–79 (53–46).

“Of course we weren’t that much better, this was a tighter game than the numbers show,” admitted the Seagulls scorer of 19 points Antti Kanervo In an interview with Ruutu.

The successes of the Seagulls’ attacking end were exceptionally evenly distributed. Kanervo was his team’s top scorer, and seven other players scored between 11 and 14 points each.

Head coach of the Seagulls Jussi Laakso stated that their offense worked throughout the game, but the defense started to flow as desired only in the final quarter. The result was only six points for Kouvoi during the set – even with last-minute threes.

Profit was the sixth in a row for the Seagulls. It has two more matches left in the regular season, after which the season continues in the upper secondary series.

In the standings, only Karhu Basket, who lost in Tapiola, is ahead of the Seagulls. Seagulls have won 15 games and lost five, Karhu Basket’s balance is 16–3.