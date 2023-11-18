Basketball | The Seagulls held the top spot in the Korisliiga – the power man’s donk stung

Chuba Ohams scored 22 points for the Seagulls. The body irons were also hard on the powerful man’s jack.

Helsinki Seagulls held the top spot in the men’s Basketball League with its fifth consecutive victory, when it defeated Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 92–75 in its home game.

The game was more even than the 17 point difference suggests. Kataja took the lead in the third period, but the Seagulls decisively won the fourth period 32–17.

“Kataja was tenacious and put in hard throws. Towards the end, they missed a few difficult throws, and that made the difference in our favor,” summed up the Seagulls’ coach Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu’s TV interview.

Chuba Ohms became the Seagulls’ power man with 22 points. Nike Sibande was Kataja’s number one again with 26 points.

Seagulls’ Chuba Ohams donked against Kataja.

You can see Ohams’ handsome donk in the video attached to the story.

Lapuan Cobras beat Kauhajoki Karhu Basket by a neck in Ostrobothnia’s local competition with a 77–68 home win.

Kobri’s victory can be considered a surprise, since last season it was at the bottom of the league and Karhu Basket fought against the Seagulls in the final. On the other hand, the teams were now tied in the table, and Kobrat also won the first local game last season.

Kobrat already increased their lead to 16 points before half time, and at their biggest to 18 points. Only at the end did Karhu Basket narrow the lead to seven points.

KJ Buffet was the Kobri’s most effective with 22 points. Courtney Fortson scored 20 points for Karhu Basket.

BC Nokia kept their second place in the league after claiming a fair victory over Lahti Basketball 99–70.

BC Nokia grounded their victory with a 29–14 win in the second quarter. At halftime, the difference was 24 points, and the biggest difference was as many as 46 points.

The power duo of the winners were rehabilitated Tucker Richardson with 29 and Both Gach with 28 points. From Lahti Harrison Cleary scored 20 points.

Uusikaupunki Korihait took an 88–76 home win over Kouvoi in a varied game.

The game progressed in a special way when Korihait won the first period 33–10 and the third 28–15. Kouvot, on the other hand, took the second 32–19 and the fourth 19–8.