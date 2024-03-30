Basketball | The Seagulls ended the series with a victory in the top game – in the playoffs against the Cobras

Helsinki Seagulls was number one in the upper secondary series. In the playoffs, he will face Kobra.

Men's The Korisliiga's continuing series ended on Saturday with a full round of six games, where only two games had an impact on the playoffs starting at the end of next week.

Uusikaupunki's Korihait and Salon Vilpas gained home advantage for the quarterfinals with their wins. Korihait took third place in the upper secondary series when it defeated Kauhajoki Karhu Basket 89–72 with its home victory. Vilpas moved to fourth place in the standings after getting a 90–84 victory over Kataja Basket in Joensuu.

The match pairs of the semifinals are Seagulls–Kobrat, BC Nokia–Kouvot, Korihait–Kataja and Vilpas–Karhu Basket.

Korihait took Karhu's seventh consecutive home victory. Korihait established its victory already in the second quarter, when it took a 20-point lead. Karhu Basket could no longer enter the winning battle.

In Joensuu, Vilpas already led by 23 points in the third period, but Kataja only came within a point in the middle of the fourth period, but not over. National team center Hannes Pöll returned to the game after more than a year's break in Kataja's shirt with four points.

In the meeting between the top pairs of the upper secondary series, Helsinki Seagulls, who won the secondary series, took a 93–78 home victory over second-placed BC Nokia.

The Seagulls turned an insignificant game in terms of the standings into a victory with a 36–23 victory in the fourth period.

Lower there was no more betting in the last games of the continuation series. Kouvot and Kobra had already secured their place in the quarterfinals, and Lahti Basketball's relegation to Division I A was also confirmed.

Kouvot took its eighth consecutive home victory when it beat the Lapua Cobras precisely 78–76.

In the high-scoring meeting between KTP-Basket and Tampere Pyrinnö, who were placed in the middle of the lower secondary series, Kotkaa won by 114–106 points.

Like Pirinno, in the game of Bisons Loimaa and Lahti Basketball, the ball was played with barely any foreign crews. The Bisons took a 98-92 home victory over the Lahti people in the last league game of this term.

Lahti's back man Harrison Cleary secured the season's point-record 38 league basketball kingship with an average of 22.9 points.