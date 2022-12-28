Basketball | The Seagulls defeated Kataja in the top game of the Korisliiga

After the Christmas break, the Seagulls started the game nervously on their home floor, but dominated the rest of the match.

Helsinki Seagulls returned from the men’s Basketball League’s Christmas break victorious, when it defeated Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 97–81 in its home game.

After the start, the meeting between the second and third in the standings progressed at the pace of the hosts. Kataja got within six points at the end of the third period, but the Seagulls dominated the last ten.

“After the Christmas break, we started nervously, but we got the hang of the game pretty quickly. In the third period, Kataja wanted to fight for the win, but after that we were able to make some important shots”, summed up the game’s Seagulls coach Jussi Laakso.

Jeffrey Carroll was again the most efficient of the Seagulls with 22 points. The same reading was done by Kataja’s power man Lamonte Turner.

To Tampere In their home game, Pyrintö was unable to defy the winning streak of the league-leading Kauhajoki Karhu Basket. Karhu Basket’s winning streak extended to thirteen when it won 95–72.

Karhu Basket held the lead throughout the game, which grew to 16 points already in the first quarter. Pyrintö reached the halftime break with a ten-point difference, but the game was decided in the third period with Karhu Basket’s 30–13 period win.

Jay Crockett scored 19 points for Karhu Basket and Osku Heinonen Purinno 22.

At Nokia an even match was played again, in which BC Nokia eventually won Uusikaupunki’s Korihai 93–86.

Korihait rose to victory in the fourth period with an 11–1 run, with which it still led four minutes before the end. After that, it was the hosts’ turn to make a decisive 10-0 run.

From BC Nokia, which won its fourth consecutive victory Antero Lehto rose to first place on 21 surfaces. Trey Niemi collected 18 points for Korihai.

Salon Vilpas took its fourth consecutive victory when it defeated Tapiola Honga 101–77 in its home game.

Honka jumped out to a nine-point lead at the start and still led midway through the second period. However, Vilpas dominated the second half and decided their victory with a 34–22 victory in the fourth period.

Noble Pipkins threw Vilppaa 20 points. From Honga, which remains in the lower continuation series Jahlil Tripp bagged 23 points.

In December Lapuan Kobrat, who were still at the top of the standings, suffered their sixth consecutive loss, when Kouvot claimed the points from Lapua exactly 100-98.

Kouvot won the first and second quarters, but Kobrat took the lead with their victory in the third period. Kouvot returned to the lead seven minutes before the end and did not give up his position again.

Quanterrius Jackson threw Kouvoi 27 points and Kaelin Jackson Kobrille 22.