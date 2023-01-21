Basketball | The Seagulls barely kept Lahti behind them in the Korisliiga match

Kouvot finished sixth in the upper secondary series of the Korisliiga.

Seagulls ended the men’s Korisliiga regular season with a narrow 98–95 home win over Lahti Basketball on Saturday.

Lahti won the first quarter, but the Seagulls from Helsinki took over the game in the second quarter and took a 15-point lead in the third. One minute before the end, Lahti’s kiri evened the scores, but the Seagulls squeezed out the win in the end.

Zena Edosomwan put up 25 points for the Seagulls. Strangers Chris Clarke ended up with 29 points.

The Seagulls finished second in the preliminary series. Lahti is looking for momentum from the lower continuation series.

The hollows was the last team to qualify for the upper secondary series, when it claimed an away win from Joensuu over Kataja Basket with a score of 100–91.

Kataja, who finished third in the regular season, remained the underdog in their home game and never led. In the second period, Kouvot already took a 26-point lead. Kataja struggled to draw in the last minutes, but Kouvot won the final game 12–2.

“We planned a moment of surprise in the game and, among other things, with positional defense we got a big lead. Kataja came well into the third period, but we held on well and didn’t let the hosts pass. This was a really great win for us”, praised Kouvo’s coach Jyri Lehtonen.

The winner of the regular season points exchange Deshon Taylor scored 35 points for Kouvoi. Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson scored 26 points for Kataja.

Also BC Nokia had a chance to grab a place in the upper secondary series with an away win at Lapua, but Kobrat turned the game into a victory 72–62.

BC Nokia led the even game in the third period by ten points, but the Kobrat turned in an equally big victory in the last ten.

Kaelin Jackson scored 22 points on Kobr and Alan Herndon mixed Johnathan Stove 16 for guests.

In the regular season Uusikaupunki’s Korihait, who finished last, claimed a surprise victory over Salo, while Vilpas, who had already secured their place in the upper secondary series, narrowly bowed out 101–98 after overtime.

Korihait, who dominated the game, led by 15 points in the second period. Vilpas took the lead at the end of the third period, but Korihait extended the decision to overtime, which they dominated.

Prince Oduro bagged 22 points for Korihai and Quentin Gooden Vilppa 26.

Regular season the victorious Kauhajoki Karhu Basket won all their home games, but the last victory was close, when Tampere Pyrintö narrowly fell 80–78.

Pyrintö took a 15-point lead in the second period, but Karhu Basket got past it midway through the third. Pyrintö took the lead a couple of minutes before the end, but Karhu Basket took care of the final game.

Henri Kantonen and Severi Kaukiainen scored 13 points a man on the winners. Ike Smith was Pyrinnö’s power man with 22 points.