Basketball | The Seagulls bagged 3-point shots unimaginably: out of 24 attempts, only two sank

January 16, 2024
The Seagulls suffered their third loss of the season.

Joensuu Kataja Basket captured its best win of the season so far in the men's Korisliiga, when it defeated league leader Helsinki Seagulls 90–79 in its home game. The win secured Kataja Basket a place in the top six upper secondary series.

Kataja already led by 24 points in the third period before the Seagulls got within seven points, but couldn't get any closer. The Seagulls threw weakly after wasting their third 24/2, so the success percentage remained a modest eight.

“The first half was our best basketball of the season, and the whole match was very positive,” praised Kataja's coach Petri Virtanen In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Amanze Egekeze and Elijah Lufile scored Kataja 20 points to a man. Rene Rougeau scored 18 points for the Seagulls.

