Basketball | The Seagulls are one step away from a perennial dream

Järvi and Nikkarinen turned Kataja upside down almost alone in the third semi-final.

Seagulls–Kataja 95–74, Wins 3–0

I’m working The basketball night in the arena had a Finnish spirit. The Seagulls beat Joensuu Kataja 95-74 in the third semi-final, and are just one victory away from the Korisliiga finals.

Lassi Nikkarinen and Lake Okko racked up points at halftime, as the Seagulls built a decisive big gap to Kataja.

Fullback Nikkarinen and throwing fullback Järvi hit from close, far and from the free throw line. The efficiency was great in a high stakes match. They scored a total of 22 points in the first half. The reading was no less than three points more than the team’s four foreigners combined.

The pace of the duo was maintained until the end, even though head coach Jussi Laakso rested his power duo at the end of the match.

The match the beginning was Järve’s show. When the Seagulls had collected 21 points, Järvi had nailed nine of them. Then Nikkarinen joined the band and the playing started.

In the end, Järvi collected 21 points and Nikkarinen 18. With that balance, the reinforcements remained in second place.

The Seagulls game was rolling and there was enough speed in the attacks when Nikkarinen was spinning the ball. Nikkarinen left his shadow of Robert Hall III, during which the Seagulls’ game got boring. Hall III held too much of the ball, header and too difficult decisions.

Juniper it was very difficult to find a route under or even close to the home team’s basket. The defense blocked the people of Joensuu out of good shooting positions, even if the back man Tuomas Hirvonen he tried to find them as best he could.

Kataja’s players made a lot of hasty, careless and weak throws. It did not catch up to the break gap of about 20 points, which remained the same until the end.

Lokit is now one win away from a goal that should have happened two, four or even eight years ago.

The club was founded to raise Helsinki basketball back to the place where the sport was for decades in the last century. Only a place in the finals and playing for the championship are good for that goal.

Helsinki basketball went out in flames during the 21st century. The successful years of ToPo, HNMKY, Panthers and a few other clubs ended in bankruptcy and other difficulties.

ToPo played in the Korisliiga finals in 2000 and 2010, but the Helsinki team did not win any other finals. After all, Espoo’s Honka kept the championship banner aloft with its five golds from 2001-2008, but Töölö Kisahalli remained silent.

As a continuation of the four bronze medals, the Seagulls are chasing slightly brighter medals if Kataja falls one more time. Three semifinal wins is a good start.

The semifinal series continues on Sunday, when the Seaguills can secure their place in the finals in Joensuu.