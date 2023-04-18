Basketball | The Seagulls are on their way to the Korisliiga finals – Kataja fell for the second time

The Seagulls need two more wins for their first finals spot.

Juniper–Seagulls 71–94

Wins 0–2

Helsinki The Seagulls took their second win in the semi-finals of the Men’s Basketball League when they defeated Kataja Basket 94–71 on Tuesday in Joensuu. The Seagulls lead the semifinal series, which is decided by four wins, with 2–0 wins.

In the first semi-final game in Helsinki, Kataja led most of the time, but in their home game they were immediately underdogs after the Seagulls won the first quarter by as much as 26–10.

Kataja won the second period by a point, but at the end of the third period, the Seagulls’ lead had already increased decisively to 26 points.

“We were better today and took a stylish victory. Certain things were successful in defense and we were also good in attack,” summed up the Seagulls’ coach Jussi Laakso.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points for the Seagulls and René Rougeau 20. Also Kataja’s power man Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson ended up with 24 points and Lamonte Turner 14 to surface.