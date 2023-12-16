Basketball | The Seagulls are on a huge winning streak – now the Kobras fell

Lapuan Korikobrat bravely challenged the top team, but could not withstand the Seagulls' push.

Men's Helsinki Seagulls, who are defending the Korisliiga championship, got to the Christmas break on a ten-game winning streak that lasted more than two months. The tenth victory came on Saturday from Lapua over Korikobri with a score of 84–78.

Kobrat gave the top team a decent resistance for almost three periods. At the end of the third period, the Seagulls turned the lead in favor of the home team with an 11–0 win and no longer gave up their position.

– At the end, we got a couple of throws in, and the guy threw them past. Nothing more decisive than that actually happened. We are the best rebounding team in the league, and we were good at them today as well, stated the Seagulls coach Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Lake Okko was the most efficient of the Seagulls with 19 points. KJ Buffet scored 17 points for Kobr.

Joensuu Kataja Basket put a stop to Tampere's Pyrinnö's upward trend when it claimed a 79–68 victory over Tampere.

Pyrintö dominated the first half, but collapsed in the third period after scoring only nine points. Kataja was offered a chance to attack, which took it to a 15-point lead at best and finally to victory.

Without the league's best scorer Nike Sibande from successful Kataja Amanze Egekeze raised 21 points. Luther Muhammad was Pyrinnö's most effective with 17 points.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket substantiated its rise from the bottom of the standings when it took an 89–79 home win over Salo Vilppaa.

Karhu Basket will play two more games next week before the Christmas break.

Karhu Basket took control of the game with an 11-0 win in the next few minutes. Later, the game evened out, but Vilpas never took the lead.

Karhu appeared in Basket's lineup as the eighth foreign player of the season Nathaniel Pollard. The newest newcomer came exceptionally close, as Pollard played the autumn season in Äänekoski in Kipinä Basket's A-division team.

Topias Palmi scored 24 points for Karhu Basket before being sidelined with a hand injury. Jamison Overton scored 23 points for Vilppaa.