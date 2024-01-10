Basketball | The Seagulls already secured their regular season victory

Chuba Ohams was the Seagulls' best scorer in the win over Salo Vilppa.

Men's Helsinki Seagulls, defending the Korisliiga championship, secured their victory in the regular season when they defeated Salon Vilppa 100–91 in their home game.

The regular season win in itself does not give the Seagulls an advantage for the rest of the season, other than the fact that the regular season points remain valid for the next season, which starts a month later. In it, the six best teams of the regular season play a double series, i.e. ten games per team.

Vilpas will have to push for a win or two more to ensure their place in the upper continuation series. However, it has a favorable final schedule in the regular season, as it faces opponents from the bottom four in the standings in its three remaining games.

The game progressed at the pace of the Seagulls, but Vilpas stayed close and came out on top in the last quarter, only four points away. From numbers 85–81, the Seagulls won a decisive 10–0 in two minutes.

“Our offensive game worked well as a whole, but there was room for improvement in defense. We had little mistakes all the time. That's why there were high numbers on the scoreboard,” commented the Seagulls quarterback Lassi Nikkarinen In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Chuba Ohms became the Seagulls' power man with 29 points. Without their best scorer Teemu from Suoka from Vilppa who played Tavon King scored 23 points.

Standings stuck in jumbo, Lahti Basketball claimed its first away win of the season when it surprised Korihait in Uussakaupunki 109–101.

Lahti, who broke a nine-point losing streak the previous week, led the game for a long time. The decisive difference came at the beginning of the fourth period, when the guests' 11-0 win increased the difference to 14 points.

Harrison Cleary bagged Lahti a whopping 37 points with, among other things, seven three-pointers. Javion Ogunyemi collected 24 points for Korihai.

Korihait still has to push for the upper continuation series, It is tied on points in places 4–6 with Karhu Basket and Vilppaa, although having played one less game.