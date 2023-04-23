The Seagulls are playing for the Finnish basketball championship for the first time in the club’s history.

Juniper–Seagulls 78–99

Wins 0-4

Helsinki The Seagulls end the basketball spring in the final matches of the Korisliiga for the first time in their club history.

The matter was confirmed on Sunday, when the Seagulls defeated Joensuu’s Kataja Basket on the away court with a score of 99–78 and advanced directly to the finals with a 4–0 match win.

The Seagulls ran away from Kataja for good at the end of the third quarter. The Seagulls scored as many as 31 points and took a 21-point lead (76–55).

Kataja had time to get within three points of the Seagulls, but the last minutes belonged to the guests: the Seagulls managed the end of the quarter with a crushing 20-2.

Seagulls led the fight after the first quarter with eight points and at the half with ten points.

The team’s canine teeth were Lake Okko with 13 points and Jeffrey Carroll Jr. with 12 points. Kataja was in the game Tuomas Hirvonen (11 points) thanks to

Järvi bagged a total of 26 points and Carroll Jr. 17 points in the match. They also reached a double-digit score Antti Kanervo (14) and René Rougeau (13).

The Kataja attack, eclipsed by the Seagulls, was the most effective Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson with 19 points. Hirvonen bagged 14 points.

In the year The Seagulls, founded in 2013, have finished the previous two springs with bronze medals around their necks. The Seagulls have a total of four bronze medals from the Korisliiga.

The Seagulls will face either Kauhajoki’s Karhubasket or Salon Vilppa in the finals. Bearbasket leads the semifinal series with 3–1 wins.

The last time men’s basketball gold was celebrated in Helsinki was in the spring of 1998, when Torpan Pojat won their third consecutive and eighth championship in their club history.

The Helsinki club was last seen in the finals of the basketball league in 2010, when ToPo ended its season with silver medals around its neck.

The news is updated.