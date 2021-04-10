Basketball | The referee fainted in the middle of a basketball game – It probably saved his life

The close-up situation made Bert Smith appreciate life even more.

Basketball referee Bert Smith fainted in the middle of the men’s basketball NCAA tournament just over a week ago in Indianapolis. Since then, a blood clot was revealed as the cause.

Smith fell to the ground and was there for several minutes before regaining consciousness. He was taken away on a stretcher and was admitted to the hospital for examinations.

Indianapolis Star reported on Friday that 56-year-old Smith was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. Smith believes the fall saved his life.

“It’s not known where the plug would have gone next,” Smith told the magazine.

What happened made an experienced judge reflect on life and its meaning.

“Are we saying I love you enough? Are we giving enough extra hugs? Do we do valuable things together with family and friends? When you experience something like this, it really strikes your eyes that every day must be valued. ”