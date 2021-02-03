Basketball The racing hall saw the replay last Saturday – a rare achievement was required of a Star of Seagulls: “This is the second time Shawn is trying to cheat”

The loss failed to form a pipe for Seagulls, who lead the Men’s Basketball League. The difference with BC Nokia, which experienced player losses, proved to be significant again.

Seagulls – BC Nokia 83–72

In the previous in his league game outright in a confusing way Helsinki Seagulls, which suffered the opening loss of the season, did not make the loss a habit, but returned to the path of victories on Wednesday.

This time Seagulls had to recognize BC Nokia as the best, who visited Töölö Race Hall last Saturday In the semi-finals of the Finnish Cup. Seagulls won the Cup with 93-68, now the difference was more moderate with 11 points.

“We did the minimum we needed to win this game. It wasn’t beautiful, but it was enough, ”Seagulls’ experienced national team pier Shawn Huff stated after the match in an interview with Ruudu.

“We have a bit of a throw and attack rhythm in the search,” Huff estimates.

Away team BC Nokia started the season with four U.S. players, but for financial reasons, the club was able to keep only one of them after the end of January. With the exception of one beauty flaw, Seagulls, who played a flawless start to the season, was recently able to further strengthen his team from behind. Corban Collinsilla, which has so far remained in a small role.

Again, the level difference increased by player transfers did not remain unclear, even though the accuracy of Helsinki residents was still badly in search in the first quarter. The throws of both teams initially sank less than 30 percent.

Seagulls took the lead for the first time only at the start of the second ten-minute period. Again, Nokia was no longer ahead, but as the break approached, the yellow shirts began to fall off the ride, as on Saturday.

“In the beginning, we just threw a lot of easy throws over. In the second quarter, we moved the ball better and found easier solutions, ”Seagulls Porter Troupe stated during a break in Ruudu’s interview.

Pause the post-event events were more reminiscent in intensity of hobby play than the main league-level match, and the difference did not get to tear properly at any point by more than 20 points. In the end, the difference between the teams missed the balance of power slightly misleading give 11 points.

As usual, Seagulls’ scores were fairly evenly distributed. In addition to Shawn Huff, who scored 17 points, he was again in the key role Kendale McCullum, which reached a triple-double with 15 points and a minimum number of assists and rebounds to the basket.

In the basketball league, triple-double or two-digit readings in three different statistical categories is not an everyday achievement. Huff joked that a player who achieves an achievement should buy counterfeit buns for teammates, which the hearing laughed at McCullum.

“This is the second time Shawn is trying to trick me into something, but this time I’m really going to buy something for the dude. This was a good win for the team, ”McCullum said.

In all four matches were played in the men’s basketball league on Wednesday. In other matches, Kouvot struggled ahead of Ura Basket, Tampereen Pyrinto defeated Joensuu Kataja in extra time, and Kauhajoen Karhu, who won Seagulls in his previous match with six players, defeated Lahti Basketball.

With the victory, Seagulls’ position at the top of the series remained more or less unchanged, when the nearest challenger Pyrinto also took the victory at the same time. Seagulls and Pyrinto will face off at the Race Hall on Saturday in the teams ’next match, which is also a Jim channel TV match.

“I’m excited, because [Pyrinnön] Marcus Lewis is a good friend of mine and from the same city. It’s going to be a good fight, and we’re going to play a lot of mouths for each other, ”McCullum said.