Monday, December 18, 2023
Basketball | The point king of the basketball league left Joensuu

December 18, 2023
Basketball | The point king of the basketball league left Joensuu

Kataja Basket is looking for a new reinforcement to replace Nike Sibande.

Men's Joensuu's Kataja Basket, which is third in the basketball league, lost its power player when the club agreed to cancel the contract with the American Nike Sibanden with.

Sibande leads the Korisliiga scoring statistics with an average of 22.6 points, just ahead of Lahti Basketball Erik Sajantilaa. Sibande is also at the top in the combined statistics of power figures.

According to Kataja, Sibande's effective performances in the Korisliiga and earlier in the fall in the FIBA ​​Europe Cup have attracted interest from all over Europe. So Sibande's agent must have held negotiations about the player's transfer to a new club.

Kataja Basket says it will receive compensation for terminating Sibande's contract.

Kataja is looking for a new reinforcement to replace Sibande.

