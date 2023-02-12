Basketball | The picture of Lauri Markkase drawn by Finn Aaron, 19, made the star almost speechless

Artist Aaron Airas drew a wonderful picture of Lauri Markkase.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen during the current NBA season, the name has been heavily on the lips of the entire nation.

Markkanen received a handsome honor on Saturday, when the 19-year-old Finnish artist Aaron Airas drew a wonderful portrait of him. The work drawn with wood colors has such a convincing effect that at a quick glance it looks almost like a photograph.

“Wooden drawing of Lauri Markkase. More than 100 hours of work”, Airas wrote as an accompaniment when publishing the photo on Twitter.

The image quickly ended up being admired by the main character himself. Markkanen shared the drawing on his own Twitter account and commented succinctly on the masterpiece.

“Wow,” Markkanen wrote and spiced up his message with emojis depicting surprised faces and flame emojis.

Vihtäinen Airas is best known for his portrait drawings of athletes. He first attracted wider attention at only 16 years old in 2019 NHL hockey player Mikko from Ranta with its presenting image.

Last fall, he drew a wonderful piece of another NHL star Patrik from Laine. Among other things, Laine herself praised the work without inhibition.

“Incredible work. If you look at this a little further, it looks just like a photograph. Incomprehensibly. I can’t say anything else,” Laine commented at the time.

Airas shares his works on his Instagram account. In addition to the mentioned works, the gallery also includes, for example, Alexander Barkov, Jesse Puljujärvi and Teemu Pukki illustrative drawings. Airas has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram.

Crazy Markkanen, who is playing through the season, has made Finnish basketball history practically throughout his NBA career.

Next weekend, he will reach yet another milestone, when he will appear as the first Nordic player in the star match of the first league of the sport. Markkanen is also in the starting line-up in the all-star match.