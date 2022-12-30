Basketball | The new confirmation of the Korisliiga club has been convicted of assaulting a woman – this is how the coach comments on player acquisition

Tylan Birts, replacing Daytone Jennings in Tampere Pyrinnö, started the season in Iceland, but his contract was terminated after the man’s conviction was revealed.

To Tampere Pyrinnö’s basketball men’s league team has made a contract for the rest of the season with an American player By Tylan Birts26, with.

The 198-centimeter wing replaces the one who played the autumn season in Pyrinnö by Daytone Jennings, whose contract was terminated before Christmas. Birts was with the team and available for Friday’s match against Korihai. Series jumbo Korihait won the match with numbers 84–81. Birts scored 11 points in the match.

In the 2021-2022 season, Birts represented the WBC Raiffeisen Wels team playing in the Austrian premier league. There, Birts played with an average of 29 minutes and 16 points.

Birts started the current season in Icelandic IR Reykjaviks, where he played only one match at the beginning of the season on October 6 against Njardvik. Birts’ contract was canceled just a few days later when it was revealed that Birts has been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence in 2016 for assaulting a woman.

Then 19-year-old Tylan Jamon Birts was accused with his student and teammate of second-degree rape. In addition, a third man was accused of violating privacy in the same case.

The victim of the incident was a 22-year-old woman who had not given consent to have sex with Birts and who thought in the dark that she was having sex with Birts’s friend. The woman also did not know that the third man secretly followed Akti in the room.

All three men were players on the basketball team at Lindenwood University in Missouri, but were dismissed from the team shortly after the incident.

Charges against Birts’ friend were eventually dropped, but Birts pleaded guilty to the crime in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Birts was eventually sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service for minor assault. Birts also had to pay all legal costs in the case.

The aspiration executive director Elisa Hakanen did not comment on the player acquisition, but said that the team’s head coach Miikka Sopanen answers questions about Birts.

Sopasen was asked about Birts in an interview with Ruuttu before the match.

“There are such events in Tylan’s history that we had to carefully and carefully and for a long time find out what kind of man he really is. Based on this report, I am convinced that we got a very practical and decent guy. I believe he will be a well-liked and respected teammate, as he has been in all his previous teams. There has never been anything bad to say about him.”

