Basketball | The NBA star who recently signed a big contract was arrested – accused of assaulting his girlfriend

Houston Rockets NBA basketball player Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday.

Basketball star Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday morning, they say, among other things ABC News and ESPN.

A player of the NBA club Houston Rockets is suspected of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend.

The incident took place at a hotel in New York, where the parties reportedly had an argument regarding Porter’s late arrival after a night out. The basketball star had gotten into the hotel room with the help of the staff, after which the assault allegedly took place.

Porter’s girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick is himself a professional basketball player who has also played in the WNBA. When the police arrived, Gondrezick complained of neck pain and had a cut on his face. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Rockets announced that it will not comment publicly on what happened at this stage.

Porter, 23, signed a four-year contract extension with the team last October. The value of the contract was 82.5 million dollars, but only 15.9 million of that was guaranteed money at the time of signing.

The unusual contract structure is related to Porter’s past history of off-field altercations and feuds within his teams. In November 2020, he drove his car off the road, and the police found a loaded gun inside the car. At the time, Porter escaped punishment for weapons and driving without a license charges.

Porter has played in the NBA for four seasons. Last season, he scored 19.2 points per game for the Rockets.