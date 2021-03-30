Basketball The NBA star made history with an unprecedented triple double

Washington Wizardsin Russell Westbrook continued his wild fireworks display in the basketball NBA as the Wizards knocked Indiana Pacers to a score of 132-124 on Monday’s round.

Westbrook made his 16th triple double of the season, which is a follow-up record, and at the same time gave rise to NBA history.

Westbrook threw 35 points, took 14 rebounds and gave 21 assists to the basket.

Anyone NBA history has failed to make a triple double, throwing at least 35 points and giving at least 20 assists.

In addition, the triple-double was a record fourth for Westbrook, where he scored at least 20 points and gave 20 assists to the basket.

The only ones with more than 30 points and 20 innings to triple doubles before Westbrook have recorded Oscar Robertson in 1961 at readings 32-15-20 and Magic Johnson in 1988 with a balance of 32-11-20.

Westbrookin despite the hard pace, the Wizards are falling out of the playoffs. It is currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The team has 17 wins out of 45 matches, while the Chicago Bulls, represented by Lauri Markkanen in the last playoff spot, have 19 wins out of 45 matches.