Basketball | The NBA star hit his teammate in the middle of the game

Rudy Gobert, who was acquired in a giant trade to Minnesota, was no longer seen in the second half.

Teammates a heated exchange escalated into a fistfight in the NBA Finals when the Minnesota Timberwolves faced the New Orleans Pelicans.

Timberwolves’ French center star Rudy Gobert30, did not appreciate his teammate by Kyle Anderson feedback.

Anderson, 29 was among others of ESPN’s Sports Center including yelling at Gobert that he could block a few shots.

Gobert responded to his teammate’s call by stating that Anderson could pick up some rebounds in turn.

“Shut up, mother,” Anderson yelled next.

Gobert’s shingles were on fire and he hit Anderson hard in the chest. Anderson, who received the blow, tried to return the same measure, but his teammates managed to get between the quarrelsome men.

The incident happened in the first half during overtime on the Timberwolves’ bench.

Athletic’s by the duo’s quarrel had continued in the dressing room.

According to sources, Anderson had threatened Gobert that he would give him a lick.

Gobert did not return for the second half.

“We decided to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident. The use cannot be accepted. We are dealing with it internally,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said after the match.

After the fight was stopped, Gobert opened his words on Twitter and apologized for what happened.

“Emotions took over. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I apologize to the fans, the organization, and especially Kyle (Anderson), who I really love and respect as a teammate.”

Timberwolves finally beat the Pelicans with a score of 113–108. The final ranking in the Western Conference was ninth, so the team’s season continues with play-in games.

The regular season was a disappointment for Minnesota, because it was Gobert who was supposed to raise the team to a new level.

The 216-centimeter Frenchman came last summer in a giant trade from the Utah Jazz, where Gobert played from 2013 to 2022. In the return mail, the Timberwolves sent several rotation players and no less than four first-round reserves.

Gobert, perhaps known as the NBA’s best point guard, has been voted the NBA’s best defender three times (2018, 2019, 2021).

The Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their play-in opener. The winner still needs to cover the loser of the play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans to reach the playoffs.