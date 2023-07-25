Basketball | The NBA player received Chinese citizenship and is playing in the World Cup

Kyle Anderson represents Minnesota in the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball player Kyle Anderson will represent China in the World Championships starting at the end of summer. The Chinese Basketball Association has announced that Anderson has been granted Chinese citizenship.

“I am so happy to announce that I will represent China at the World Cup,” Anderson said in a video posted on the Chinese Basketball Association’s Weibo account.

Citizenship also enables Anderson to play in next summer’s Olympics in China’s jersey.

Anderson is a so-called naturalized player. The international basketball federation Fiba allows teams to have one player who is naturalized.

Naturalization was discussed last year in connection with the European Basketball Championships for example on Basketnews. Back then, the background was that, for example, Spain was involved Lorenzo Brown and in Croatia Jaleen Smith. Both received citizenship to join the national team, even though there were no previous connections to the country. About them Smith saidthat he didn’t even know where Croatia was before asking the national team.

According to Basketnews, with the exception of a naturalized player, the team’s players must either have received a passport before turning 16 or have a clear connection to the country’s basketball or society.

According to media reports, Andeson has a distant connection to China, as his mother’s mother’s father was Chinese. It made it possible to apply for Chinese citizenship, but the Fiba rules are only met for a naturalized player.

According to the Reuters news agency, it is not yet known whether Anderson was able to retain his US citizenship. China’s policy on dual citizenship is strict.

The 206-centimeter Anderson played 69 games in Minnesota last season. The average playing time was a good 28 minutes and 9.4 points were scored per match.