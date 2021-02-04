Basketball The NBA delighted Lauri Markkanen with donkanen, and donking was Markkanen’s most effective weapon

The Chicago Bulls lost to the New York Knicks, and Markkanen threw just nine points.

Basketball In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls lost at home to the New York Knicks by 103-107. The loss to Chicago was the 12th of the season.

With a Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen was a quieter match in turn. The Finn scored just nine points, grabbed four rebounds and was left without the feeds and exploits that led to the basket. Markkanen clocked his team’s second toughest minutes of play, over 35 minutes.

Markkanen threw all four of his three-point attempts past. He also attempted two-point throws only Fourfold, and only one of them sank in addition to the two donks. 3/4 attempts were also made by the free throw line.

Although After Markkanen’s opening basket, Chicago was in a clear chase position for the whole match, glowing Finnish donk on the NBA Twitter at the end of the third period. The handsome performance brought the hosts to a situation of 76-88, but the period ended with a 91-76 lead from the guests.

Chicago got close in the last quarter, but did not pass, resulting in the 12th loss of the season in 20 matches.