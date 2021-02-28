Basketball The NBA basketball game between Chicago and Toronto postponed, Toronto runs out of players

The coronavirus continues to wipe out matches in North American professional leagues.

Coronavirus heats up heavily in American professional sports. The hockey league in the NHL is messed with match transfers, but so is the basketball league in the NBA.

The NBA postponed a match between Sunday’s Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors when Toronto couldn’t get the team on their feet because of the Covid-19 infections, AFP news agency reported.

Match was supposed to play at Tampa’s Amalie-Arena, but the NBA reported positive test results led to a cancellation.

“Toronto doesn’t have the required eight players available for the match to begin,” the NBA said in a message.

Chicago Lauri Markkanen is currently injured and would not have been able to play.

Toronto will play this season’s home game in Florida when repeated travel across the U.S.-Canada border fails.

To limit travel, the Hockey League NHL built one block of Canadian-only teams, but in the NBA it is not possible.

Raptors met Houston on Friday, but six people were missing from the coaching leadership, including head coach Nick Nurse. Everyone was in some sort of coronavirus-related quarantine. Despite all that, Toronto won the match.

