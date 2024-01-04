Basketball | The NBA announced the situation of the star voting – Lauri Markkanen is not in the top ten

A year ago, Lauri Markkanen collected 1.6 million votes in a fan vote.

Basketball league Finnish NBA star Lauri Markkanen couldn't fit in when the league publicly on Thursday, the first “interim situations” in the fan vote for the league's February all-star game.

The league announced the top ten in both the Western and Eastern divisions, and the icon of the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James as expected, Markkanen and his team Utah Jazz are the top man in the division, i.e. in the western division.

James already has over two million votes. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is number one in the Eastern Conference Giannis Antetokounmpowhich has 2.17 million votes on it.

Tenth on the Western list is Minnesota Karl-Anthony Towns by about 139,000 votes.

Last Markkanen, who was seen in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in 2018, finally collected a good 1.6 million votes from fans last year.

The voting will decide the starting five of the star game to be played on February 18. Fan votes account for half of a player's loot.

NBA players' own voting and media votes are worth 25 percent each.

Voting ends on January 20th, and the final results will be announced on January 25th. NBA coaches will complete the All-Star teams by selecting the starting players in the rotation, and they will be announced on February 1st.

Through the NBA, the 73rd All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis on February 18 local time.