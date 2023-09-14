Basketball | The NBA accepted the disputed rule – this is how it affects Lauri Markkasen

In the future, resting the stars will cost the wallets of NBA clubs.

Basketball league The NBA announced about the new rule related to resting star players. The league board approved the rule on Wednesday.

The article, characterized as “provocation regulations”, applies to players who, in the last three seasons, have been selected for either the series’ all-star game or the season’s all-star teams. Therefore, the rule also applies in theory Lauri from Markka. The Finnish star of the Utah Jazz played in the NBA’s all-star game in February.

In the future, teams will be allowed to rest only one star player in a game. At the moment, however, Markkanen is Utah’s only player classified as a star.

Healthy star players on rest duty must be in civilian clothes near the bench in view of the fans.

One-game absences should also increasingly shift from away games to home games.

No rest for violations, the NBA issues heavy fines to clubs. The club will be fined 250,000 dollars for the first offense, 500,000 dollars for the second, and as much as 1 million for the third.

If the league suspects the absence is unjustified, it can investigate the case and order an independent doctor to examine the player’s health.

Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver argued that the new rule was made primarily for the fans.

“If a player is healthy, the expectation is that he will play,” Silver said.

There is also an exception to the rule for stars over the age of 35 or who have played more than 1,000 NBA games. By agreement in advance, they can rest if they have played the previous day. The exception category includes, for example, superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James and his partners will not be able to rest as they please in the future.

Discourse there was an uproar about resting players last spring, when the Dallas Mavericks rested several of their starting five against the Chicago Bulls in the penultimate game of the regular season. The head coach Jason Kidd justified the rests as “organizational decisions”.

By resting the stars, Dallas was believed to try to lose the match, which in turn dropped the club’s ranking and offered better opportunities for a higher booking round.

The Mavericks were fined $750,000 for their act.

Correction 14.9. 8:10 p.m.: In the story, it was initially claimed that the star players on the rest shift should no longer be visible in civilian clothes near the substitution bench. In reality, players are expected to be visible if possible.