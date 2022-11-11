Basketball | The national team’s winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers snapped against Germany

Alex Murphy was Finland’s best scorer against Germany with 20 points.

Finland the national basketball team’s seven-game winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers was snapped in Bamberg, where Germany defeated Finland 94–80 and took its eighth consecutive victory in the World Cup qualifiers. Finland secured its place in next year’s World Cup already in August, so only ranking points were at stake, which affect the group draws of the World Cup.

Both teams were missing men playing in the United States. Finland had seven men from September’s European Championships in its composition, Germany three.

Finland started the game actively, stopped Germany’s ball screens and took a 9–3 lead in a few minutes. Germany gave up ball screens, but continued to play the ball near the basket and took a 15-14 lead after less than seven minutes of play.

by David Krämer two threes gave Germany a 22–19 lead after the first quarter.

Finland opened the second quarter with a 7–0 win and forced Germany’s head coach Gordie Herbert’s to take overtime. A couple of minutes before halftime, Germany jumped to a 42–35 lead and increased the lead to 44–36 by halftime. Finland had only three assists in the opening half, but nine losses. Perttu Blomgren, Remu Raitanen and Shawn Hopkins recorded their first game minutes in the qualifiers already in the opening half.

Germany came out of the locker room for the second half clearly stronger than Finland and opened the third quarter with a 6–0 win. Germany went back to grinding ball screens offensively and took a 58-43 lead in less than five minutes. Germany went into the last quarter with a 69–52 lead.

Alex Murphy’s three cut the score to 75-63 with six and a half minutes to go. Shawn Hopkins’ three-pointer brought Finland within 10 points for a long time (79–69) with 4.40 minutes left in the game. Finland was able to reduce the difference to less than ten points, but could not play for the win.

The top three of the six-team World Cup qualifying group will advance to the World Cup hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan in fall and summer 2023.