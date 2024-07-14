Basketball | “The most important piece of the domino game” and “perhaps the biggest piece in the league” – the entire NBA transfer mill now revolves around Lauri Markkanen

Other teams’ interest in the Finnish star is likely to be at its highest in the next three weeks.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Lauri Markkase has become the hottest name in the NBA transfer market. Several teams are interested in Markkanes. The Golden State Warriors are one potential option. Markkanen’s future depends on the Utah Jazz’s decision.

Lauri Markkanen the star shines bright in the middle of the summer holidays. He has become the hottest name in the basketball NBA transfer market.

According to American reports, the plans of several teams for next season depend on the fate of the 27-year-old Finnish ace of Utah Jazz.

Markkanen would be such a tickling confirmation for the championship dreams of so many teams.

“The first, most important piece of the domino game is Utah’s Lauri Markkanen”, evaluate NBA columnist for The Athletic last week John Hollingerwho has a background in team management for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hollinger’s analysis of the NBA’s transfer market was also published in The New York Times, in whose printed newspaper Markkanen was selected for the main photo.

Bleacher Report sports website called From Mark “perhaps the biggest pawn in the league”.

Basketball reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper Andy Larsen in turn explained the magnitude of the interest in the fact that Markkanen is perhaps the NBA’s easiest ready-made star player to be planted in a new team.

in the NBA there is a very widely shared perception that it is pointless to dream of a championship without a top ten player in the league. According to an almost equally well-established opinion, Markkanen belongs in the player rankings around places 15–30.

So, he is not seen leading any team to peak success on his own shoulders, but he is seen as the perfect right-hand man for a superstar.

The long throw king has now been taken away from Markka most enthusiastically Stephen Curry’s alongside the Golden State Warriors. Playmaker Curry is 36 years old and has spent all his NBA years in San Francisco. He has brought the Warriors four championships, the last in 2022, and with Markkanen, he could aim for the last crown in his wonderful career.

Stephen Curry posed on the floor during the U.S. Olympic team’s practice game against Canada in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Others another Californian team, the Sacramento Kings, has been mentioned among the options. However, the offer made by the team, mainly reserve shifts against Markka, was time-limited and already expired, sources told The Athletic.

The tickling speculation is the pairing of the 213-centimeter Markkanen with the 224-centimeter French teenage sensation By Victor Wembanyama alongside the San Antonio Spurs. It’s one of the NBA’s worst teams, but it’s their swagger that led to last summer’s capture of Wembanya, who has been called the hottest prospect since LeBron James’s.

At least the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been rumored to be interested.

“ “A certain date happens to have a disproportionately large importance for Markkanen’s future.”

Markkanen can also stay in Utah, where he and his family have a good time – that also matters, even though he has gotten to know the ruthlessness of the basketball business.

The unfortunate truth is that in Utah, Markkanen does not seem to be able to pursue the championship, at least in the next few years. It’s a shame because he’s probably having his best seasons personally. The Jazz haven’t made a single move to strengthen their team this summer, even though the management team promised to hunt for big names in the spring.

Of course, the Jazz will only give up Markkanes if they believe they will get something better in exchange, such as a top end reservation for next summer, i.e. a super promise in the near future.

If the Jazz keep Markkanes – and if we assume that he is not the number one leader of the championship team – then they should get a superstar next to him. In the case of the Jazz, success seems more likely through booking shifts than through trades.

The summers of 2025 and 2026 are considered exceptionally talented, but even though the Jazz have emboldened a lot of booking shifts, they are unlikely to be among the first to book.

Next summer’s number one name is the winger from Duke University Cooper Flagg17, who recently garnered praise as a sparring member at the US Olympic team’s training camp, but in order to dream of him, the Jazz should start “refueling”, i.e. securing a jumbo spot next season.

With Markkanen in the ring, the Jazz can hardly collapse like that – as long as they remain frustratingly between the playoffs and the top reserve rounds.

In the last two seasons, the Jazz have played cheerfully in the regular season under Markkanen’s leadership, but gave up important players around him always just before the transfer deadline in February, against reserve shifts. The operating model has pulled Jazz’s spring down the toilet. A third similar season would severely test the surface of the supporters.

The Jazz can offer Markkanen up to 42 million dollars for next season and a total of 209 million dollars for the next four seasons. Probably the amount would be something just a little below these.

With a certain the date coincidentally has a disproportionately large significance for Markkanen’s future. That’s three weeks away, August 6th.

This is the earliest date when the Jazz can offer Markkanen a new contract within the aforementioned maximum salary level.

The special significance of the date is related to the fact that a player who has signed a new contract may not be traded for exactly half a year. If an agreement is reached on August 6 and no later, Markkanen would be available for sale on the last day of the NBA’s next season’s transfer window, February 6, 2025. Any later signing would guarantee that Markkanen will play for the Jazz for the entire next season. The club management must therefore calculate whether they want to keep the possibility of selling Markkanen in the middle of next season.

The one-day window is due to chance. Markkanen’s current contract was signed with his first NBA team, the Chicago Bulls, on August 6, 2021 – right before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, from whom he moved to Utah after one season.

With his current contract Markkanen would earn 18 million dollars next season. After that, he would become an unrestricted free agent, but the Jazz certainly aren’t going to let him go for free anywhere. The extension keeps the possibility of trades alive, although the higher salary makes many teams less likely to sign him due to the NBA’s salary cap system.

For this reason, Markkanen’s ending up specifically with the Warriors is considered the most likely before August 6th arrives. The fact that The Salt Lake Tribune, for example, speculated that the Warriors could offer him speaks volumes about the Finn’s value By Jonathan Kuminga21, and Brandin Podziemski.

Warriors-focused podcast from The Athletic evaluatethat it seems most likely that Markkanen will end up with the Warriors or stay with the Jazz.

Jazz’s dream of a superstar alongside Markkanen is a tricky equation from a scheduling perspective. If it doesn’t find what it wants at the booking event until a few years from now, will Markkanen already be a fading star by then?

No one knows the answers to these questions for sure. Still, the time for decisions is already now.