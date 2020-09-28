Basketball | The Miami Heat will face the Lakers and their ex-star LeBron James in the NBA Finals

The final series starts on Thursday night Finnish time.

Miami The Heat knocked out the Boston Celtics Basketball League in the sixth final of the NBA East Group 125-113 and advanced to the league finals with a 4-2 win.

Miami, which has finished sixth in its club history, has won the championship three times in 2006, 2012 and 2013. In the finals, the team will face the Los Angeles Lakers, whose star player LeBron James was the guarantor of Miami’s previous two championships.

The heat star in the sixth group final was Bam Adebayo, who bagged 32 points and rattled 14 rebounds.

“I don’t think we’ve still performed our best basketball. But we are on our way to that and understand what we need to do in the future. We have to be almost perfect to win the Lakers, ”Miami said Jimmy Butler stated.

For Boston, the loss was bitter as the team has lost the group finals now three times in four seasons.

