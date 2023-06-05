Basketball | The Miami Heat tied the NBA finals – the defense was successful against the pre-favorite Nuggets

Jimmy Butler is having one of the most efficient springs in Heat history.

As a challenger The Miami Heat, who entered the finals of the basketball league NBA, tied the finals 1-1 against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat beat the Nuggets away with a score of 111–108.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was the top scorer on the court with 41 on his surface. However, the Heat’s defense kept the rest of the hosts’ players under 20 points.

“We know we have to be successful on the defensive end,” the Heat Bam Adebayo said according to news agency AFP.

“That’s the biggest thing for us and we have to be able to do that because we know that our whole five can be successful at the other end of the court.”

The Heat, who reached the finals from the eighth place in their conference in the playoff table, have already taken 13 victories in the spring, which no other team has reached from the same position.

The New York Knicks took 12 wins in the spring of 1999.

Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were the Heat’s second hardest scorers with 21 points. The most efficient player in the team was the one who scored 23 points Gabe Vincent.

Max Strus didn’t score a single point in the opening final, but in the middle of the second final was the most efficient of the entire field with 14 points. It was also his final balance.

Butler has already scored 518 points in the playoffs this season, which raised him into sixth place in the Heat’s all-time scoring statistics for a single playoff spring.

Above are only LeBron James three and Dwyane Wade with his statistics of two effective springs. James’ 697 points (2012) and Wade’s 654 points (2006) are in their own category in the statistics, but Butler will easily finish at least fourth this spring.

James’ 548 points in 2014 and Wade’s 525 rebounds in 2012 will certainly be broken without Butler’s injury with at least three games remaining.