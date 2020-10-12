Basketball The Los Angeles Lakers will celebrate the NBA championship at the end of an emotional season

The Lakers won the Miami Heat in the sixth final and took the series to the championship.

Los Angeles Lakers won the basketball in the sixth final of the NBA at the Miami Heat 106-93 while securing the series championship with a win of 4-2.

For the Lakers, the championship was the 17th in club history. The last time the Lakers were champion was in 2010, ten years ago.

In a decisive match, the Lakers star LeBron James collected a triple double. He scored 28 points, gave ten assists to the basket and grabbed 14 rebounds. The championship was the fourth in the career for the NBA superstar. He was selected as the most valuable player in the finals, and this tribute was also fourth for James in his career.

NBA season was played in the bubble due to the coronavirus. The series built its bubbles in Orlando, Florida, where the finals were also played. The championship was decided about four months later than usual. For example, in 2019, the decisive final was played on 13 June.

The season was emotional for the Lakers as a club and sport legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 years in a helicopter crash last January. Bryant, who ended his career in 2016, won five championships with the company, and a spectacular memorial service was held for him after his death In the Lakers game.