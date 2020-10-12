Upgrade
Basketball The Lakers sealed their NBA championship – the final series stretched to six matches

October 12, 2020
LeBron James was named the most valuable player in the NBA Finals.

Los The Angeles Lakers have secured the basketball NBA championship. The solution came in the sixth match of the final series, which the Lakers took from the Miami Heat in the numbers 106-93.

Four victories were needed for the championship. Miami, considered the underdog, managed to take two wins in the final series.

For the Lakers, the championship is 17th through time. It now has as many championships as the record-breaking Boston Celtics.

The Lakers dominated the match from the start. The team became the hero as expected LeBron James, who scored 28 points, took 14 rebounds and gave 10 assists to the basket. For James, the NBA championship was fourth. He has reached the championship on three different teams.

James was also named the most valuable player in the NBA Finals.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the teams have spent three months in the Orlando game bubble in Florida.

