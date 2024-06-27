Basketball | The French made NBA history – the number one pick is getting a giant contract

Basketball|Bronny James may be drafted in the second round to his father LeBron James’ team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

in New York NBA history was made on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. For the second year in a row, a player who does not play in the American college league NCAA was selected at the league booking meeting. This has never happened before.

The number one name in the 2024 NBA draft was French, booked by the Atlanta Hawks Zachary Risacher. Last year, the French was the first to be booked Victor Wembanyamawho was crowned NBA Rookie of the Year.

Sports media Spotrack predicts that Risacher, 19, will sign a four-year contract worth 57.2 million dollars, or about 53.5 million euros.

“I’m so excited. I’m feeling a lot of emotions right now. I don’t know what to say, but this is really special,” commented Risacher, according to news agency AFP.

“What I’ve been through in three years, and the family is here too. I’m happy, this is great.”

The French players broke yet another NBA booking event record. Three of the first six bookings were French, the most non-American basketball players from the same country among the first ten bookings.

A total of four Frenchmen were booked in the first round of the draft.

A basketball legend LeBron James’s son, by Bronny James, the name was not heard in the first booking round. Unlike previous years, the selection event is two days instead of one.

News media CNN predicts James will be taken in the second round starting Thursday. It is very possible that the Los Angeles Lakers, who make the 55th pick, will select Bronny to play on the same team as his father.

According to CNN, LeBron has expressed in 2022 that he wants to play the last year of his career with his son on the same team.

“Wherever Bronny is, there I am. I would do anything to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at this point,” said LeBron Athletic’s in the interview.

However, in April 2024, LeBron was no longer as adamant about it.

“I haven’t thought about it much lately. Of course, I thought about it earlier, but in the end, a boy has to do what he wants.”

Last week, Bronny published a picture with his father on the messaging service X. In the photo, Bronny has an edited Lakers jersey.