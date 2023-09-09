Basketball | The “dealer of death” spoke about Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia, to the sports media ESPN

Viktor But was released from prison when the United States and Russia exchanged prisoners. She met basketball player Griner in Abu Dhabi.

As a merchant of death a well-known Russian arms dealer and smuggler Viktor But has given a rare interview to the sports media ESPNfor.

Buti was interviewed by ESPN the basketball player by Brittney Griner because of. But and Griner were released from prison when the United States and Russia exchanged prisoners in December last year.

Griner was arrested in Russia in February of last year. He received a nine-year prison sentence in August 2022 for drug smuggling and possession.

“I feel sorry for every person who was used as a pawn, whether they did anything or not,” But said.

He added that he or people like Griner sometimes pay the price for politicians trying to “play chess on a big chessboard they call geopolitics.”

But said that he knew that Griner played basketball professionally in Russia and won the Russian championship.

He followed the development of the case in prison by watching CNN and ESPN, among others, and heard from the news that he might be involved in a prisoner exchange.

But met Griner briefly on December 8 of last year at Abu Dhabi Airport in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner exchange took place.

He was surprised to see Griner with short hair, described the basketball player as being much taller than him, and told the two to shake hands when they met each other.

“I wished him luck and we both got on our planes,” But said.

Brittney Griner has returned from a Russian prison to the ranks of the WNBA club Phoenix Mercury. A picture from a late August game against the Connecticut Sun.

Griner was arrested after e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

Former Soviet officer But, on the other hand, was serving a 25-year sentence in a federal prison in Marion, Illinois, on four felony charges.

But was convicted of, among other things, conspiracy to kill American citizens.

According to him, Russia was outraged by the verdict in the same way as Griner’s verdict was outraged in the United States.

“The conspiracy crime doesn’t even have a proper translation into Russian.”

Newspaper The New York Times interviewed Buti in the summer of 2003 and said that he was, according to several sources, the world’s most important arms dealer at the time.

But insisted to ESPN that it was never his intention to sell guns.

He agreed to speak to the sports media because he believes that the United States and Russia have a common basis “at least for normal relations between the two countries”.

After being released from Russia, Brittney Griner has been playing in the WNBA basketball league for the Phoenix Mercury. She is played 30 games this season and missed nine games.

In July, Griner missed his team’s away tour to improve his mental health. He has also suffered from a hip injury.