Basketball | The Colombian student pulled the Russians in an incredible way

Basketball|The scam started to unravel when the games started.

in Russia there is a strong need for international sports, so checking things is not very thorough. This became clear in a special scam, which is told by a Frenchman Le Parisien and Russian sports.ru.

The Russian Basketball Federation thought they had invited Colombia’s national team to the invitational tournament, which was held from 20 to 26 August in Perm, Russia. In fact, a 25-year-old architecture student came Christian David Mosquera Duran and his friends.

The first doubts arose when the Colombians lost to the local Perm team 53–155. However, Colombia is ranked 58th in the world basketball rankings, so the crushing defeat seemed strange.

The team lost to Venezuela 57–108 and in the end Colombia did not face the Russian national team at all.

However, basketball was no stranger to the Colombians, as they had played amateur matches in 3×3 basketball.

How did this happen? President of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrei Kirilenko claimed that contact with the Colombian national team had been made “through official channels”.

However, Sports.ru found out that Mosquera, who lives in Kazan, had sent an official-looking email from his personal email and even included a Russian phone number. Somehow this went awry in the Russian Basketball Federation

In addition to the image damage, the Russian basketball federation incurred considerable expenses, as the players were accommodated in a four-star hotel and their return flight from Bogota to Perm was also paid for.

Russia is considering legal action in the matter, but Colombia’s real basketball association has also announced that it has started a legal process regarding the illegal use of the national team’s image and logo.