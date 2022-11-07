Basketball | The coach praised Markkanen’s performance against the superstar

Lauri Markkanen is playing a big role again as the Utah Jazz continued their winning streak in the NBA.

Utah Jazz already took its eighth win of the NBA season in 11 games when it defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on the road, and Lauri Markkanen played a big role again.

In the previous away game, the Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 130–116, so now both city teams lost consecutive away games for the first time since 1990.

Markkanen scored 18 points against the Clippers, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked the opponent’s shot once. He got to measure his skills against the Clippers’ superstar Paul George against and received praise from the jazz head coach for his moves by Will Hardy.

“Lauri did a great job forcing Paul George to do his job properly. Not only with the ball but also to get the ball. Our defense started with Lauri as Paul George’s guard,” Hardy commented after the match.

Clippers star scored 34 points despite Markkanen’s guard, but in the decisive moments, the man only had misses, mistakes and a few rebounds. In the final quarter, George scored just four points, all from the free throw line.

The Clippers tried to keep Markkanen off the ball as much as possible, and the Finnish star “only” scored 18 points in the match. At the same time, more space opened up for other players on the team, and in the end, the width of Jazz’s material brought victory.

And had Markkanen score points against George as well, as you can see from the Tweet below.