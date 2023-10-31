Basketball | The coach praised Lauri Markkas for torturing the superstar: “Succeeded very well”

Utah has started the season with three losses in four games. Lauri Markkanen’s game is getting better all the time.

Lauri Markkanen 27 points and 14 rebounds were not enough to lift the Utah Jazz to play for victory when they faced the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Last season’s champion team of the NBA basketball league, Denver defeated Utah 110-102. Utah has lost three of its first four games of the season.

The Nuggets played their third game in four days, but Utah led just 16 seconds into the game at 3-2. The Nuggets raced to a 17-point lead in the third quarter and pulled their top player for a trade.

After that, Utah pulled within five points (85–80), but after the overtime, Denver put its stars on the field again.

Markkanen made 10/24 shots and 5/13 threes and made five baskets.

A center forward who appeared sparingly in the first three matches of the season Walker Kessler scored 22 points.

He sank ten of his eleven shots and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic was a pain to contain for Utah’s defense.

Utah coach Will Hardy used Markkas occasionally Denver Nikola Jokic as a guard.

“Lauri was very successful in making Jokic work to get the ball. When Jokic got the ball, he really had to work for it and get the ball further away from the basket. Lauri used his legs well”, Hardy thanked the Finn after the match at the media conference.

Markkanen made five assists, which is his highest mark of the season.

“He read the game very well. They are physical against Lauri, but we got 13 threes for Lauri, they were good shots, even if not all of them went in. He grabbed five offensive rebounds and is playing more physically every day. He made good choices for the most part,” Hardy said.

Nikola Jokic collected a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds.

He hit double figures in three different statistical categories for the 107th time in his NBA career and tied for fourth on the all-time triple-double list LeBron James’s and Jason Kidd’s with.

“It speaks to his greatness, his consistency and the way he plays night after night at a very high level. LeBron and Nikola can be compared to each other in terms of their ability to make everyone around them better. That is the definition of greatness,” the Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.