Basketball The city is the same, but the style is completely different – Espoo teams are fighting for a place in the basketball final

The Espoo Basket Team is counting on speed and Tapiola’s Honka moderation in the Women’s Basketball League semi-finals series starting on Friday.

1.4. 15:20 | Updated 1.4. 15:21

Distance is on the map is small, but big in game philosophy when the second semi-final of the Women’s Basketball League kicks off on Friday.

Tapiola’s Honka, which finished second in the regular season, and the Espoo Basket Team, which finished one place lower, will compete for the place in the finals.

The seasonal legend became Honka’s new key figure for this season Taru Tuukkanen, who has one championship from Finland so far, three silver and two bronzes.

At the turn of the year The 43-year-old center was team change and in his own words, despite becoming a “hobbyist” again, the best of domestic players in points and rebounds. In the fight, Tuukkanen was number one in the whole league.

“At least it hasn’t felt like the changes have had a negative impact. Of course, it has changed a lot of everyday rhythms, and I have been able to practice less, ”Tuukkanen says.

“On the mental side, at least the big thing is that there’s no time to chew basketball stuff when you have a million other things in mind.”

Tuukkanen thanks both the team and himself for a good season, especially the head coach Kimmo Kujansivua.

“The young team has certainly gone better than we expected at the beginning. We also have a good weapon in the players, that you can find a really hard and smart coach at the end of the bench, ”Tuukkanen praises.

EBT’s Sanni Tuomisto (right) tried to stop the progress of Peli-Karhujen Linda-Lotta Lehtoranta in the Finnish Cup final on 14 February. PeKa won the final with points 98–81.­

Hongan opponent EBT is the team with the most aggressive style of play in the series – or EBT head coach Niko Hellman I said the most active style of play.

Among other things, EBT had the most punches in the regular season, and it was broken the most. In addition, EBT was the best in the offensive rebounds in the series, with an average of 18.6 offensive rebounds unprecedentedly high.

“Our offensive play is more straightforward and simpler than the majority of this series. As soon as there is any room to attack towards the basket, we try to do it, ”Hellman says.

Opponent Honka, on the other hand, is the team that has lost the least ball and broken the least. Hellman believes that avoiding mistakes is important to the opponent even in the semi-finals.

“They seemed to quarter-finals six and a half game of rotation. After all, it doesn’t stand much trouble. ”

“Their defense is among the most passive, and their big player Taru Tuukkanen stays close to the basket. Therefore, more long-distance throws will probably be thrown at them. ”

Unusually the style of play is underpinned by EBT’s emphasis on player development, according to Hellman. He considers the third place in the regular season to be a achievement for the club Sanni Tuomisto and Lotta Vesiluoma rose to the national team during the season.

According to Hellman, a faster pace of play is often a challenge as players rise to the next level. EBT wants to prepare players for the future by playing and training as fast as possible.

“It’s more developmental when you have to perform at a fast pace. Later, it is easier to adapt to a lower tempo than to rise, ”Hellman explains.

Both the teams settled the semi-finals directly in two matches, against the EBT Vimpelin Bet and the Honka HBA-Märsky.

In the regular season, EBT and Honka played each other three times, and the winnings went to the former 2-1. The EBT’s big win in early December was a clear exception, as the other two matches were settled by a subtle difference.

“A really smooth series is to be expected. It is certainly difficult for anyone to predict how it will go, ”says Tuukkanen.

In February, EBT had time to play in the final of the Finnish Cup, but it clearly lost to Peli-Karhu. Even now, the Eagle team is the biggest champion favorite, and it will face Forssa Alu in the second semi-final pair.

Women’s Basketball League 1st semi-final Honka-EBT on Friday, April 2. The screen will show the match as a Fan Camera broadcast from 1:55 p.m.