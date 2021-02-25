Basketball | The Chicago Bulls, who played without Lauri Markka, beat the victory in Minnesota

Zach LaVine threw the basket behind the basket again.

Stateside basketball in the NBA without Lauri from Markka The Chicago Bulls have won their overtime match against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The tight torque ended with points 133-126.

Markkanen has been sidelined from several Bulls matches due to a shoulder injury. The Finn was last seen on the playing field on February 6. Chicago has still done well and the team has now won their third match in a row. Most recently, the Bulls knocked down a deputy in Houston’s guests 120-100.

Chicago’s most valuable basketball players and at the same time the very scorer of the whole game was, as usual, 25 years old Zach LaVine who net 35 points and two rebounds. He accumulated five three-point successful throws, eight attempts. There were two successful free throws for one point.