Basketball The Chicago Bulls lost a home game with a point to Portland, Markkanen threw 31 points

For the Bulls, the game was already the third loss to the tube. Lillard of Portland threw a fatal third over Chicago Markkanen at the last minute, settling the game for Portland.

Chicago took Portland in three of four batches, but the weak second quarter sealed the Bulls ’loss. In the second set, Chicagoans scored just 19 points when Portland beat 32 points into the opponent’s basket.

Playing in a bulls shirt Lauri Markkanen consumed parquet for more than 35 minutes and was the longest player in his team on the field. Markkanen was also the best scorer in Chicago, knocking a total of 31 points into the Bulls account.

The best scorer in the whole game was Portland Damian Lillard, who scored 44 points. Lillard solved the game at the very last minute, throwing a surprising arc over Markkanen. Before the fatal three, the Bulls were taking a win and cutting the pipeline of their losses.

Both Portland and Bulls had a two-loss pipe behind them before Saturday’s game.

In the NBA a total of eight games were played on Saturday.

In addition to meeting the Bulls and Trail Blazers, the field’s takers also measure Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, among others.

Charlotte won at home on Milwaukee with 126-114 points. However, the best scorer of the match was Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo, which accounted for a total of 34 points.

Houston and New Orleans encountered the Pelicans at home in Louisiana. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the team suffered a home loss as the Rockets won Saturday’s draw 126-112. The best scorer in the game was found in the ranks of Houston.

Rockets Christian Wood threw a total of 27 points, but a good second with 26 points was scored by the Pelicans Zion Williamson.

Sacramento The encounter between the Kings and the Miami Heat turned into a meager victory for Miami. The Heat defeated the Kings by just a point, with the result at the end of the game in favor of Miami 105-104. Tonight’s match was played in Florida at the Heat’s home ground.

The Heat scored the most points in the encounter between Miami and Sacramento Jimmy Butler and Kings De’Aaron Fox, who each immersed a total of 30 points in the opponent’s basket.

The LA Lakers took the victory over the Boston Celtics in Boston with a score of 96-95. Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, defeated the San Antonio Spurs 129-112. Spurs suffered a hard loss on their own home field.

The battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns settled Finnish time at half past seven in the morning. Phoenix took a victory over Dallas in Texas at the home of the Mavericks. The game ended 111-105 for Suns.