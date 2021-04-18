Basketball | The Chicago Bulls broke their losing streak, Markkanen’s points balance better than previous games

The Finnish reinforcement in Chicago sank a total of 16 points.

Chicago The Bulls finally cut their protracted losing streak in basketball in the NBA League. After five consecutive losses, Chicago took home the victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers with 106-96.

Although the Cavaliers thanked the Bulls in the second set after a loss in the first set, this was not enough to win. The third installment went to the herd of bulls in the windy city again, while the last installment was whistled with equal points.

To the Finnish confirmation in Chicago Lauri Markkasen too there were more successes in this batch than previous matches. Markkanen, who recently started his match from the exchange bench, had only scraped a couple of dozen points during his team’s losing streak. For example, in the previous match, he made only one successful three-point throw.

Against Cleveland, Markkanen already scored a total of 16 points. Of his six third attempts, Markkanen got three in the basket. There were no entry points for the Finn, but he took six rebounds. Markkanen was on the field for a total of about 26 minutes.

The Bulls and at the same time the best scorer in the whole game was the Montenegrin center with 25 points Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic accumulated almost 33 minutes of playing time.

Chicago played against Cleveland again without his best scorer Zach LaVinea. He has been placed on the NBA’s Corona Protocol list. Team head coach Billy Donovan has previously said it does not expect LaVine to return to the hardwood floor in the very near future.

Before the game against Cleveland, the Bulls had suffered nba.comin according to the previous 14 games a total of 11 losses.

The win came in handy, as the previous night’s loss against Memphis Grizzlies dropped the Bulls to 11th place in the eastern block, which is outside the playoffs. With a recent win, however, the team seems to have narrowed back to catch 10th.

The top six teams in the group will advance directly to the playoffs, but teams playing 7-10 will play in the pre-qualifier for two places in the season finals.