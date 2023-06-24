Basketball | The Chicago Bulls believe that Lonzo Ball will be sidelined next season as well

Club boss Artūras Karnišovas said that the Bulls are preparing to play the coming season without Ball as well.

Basketball league To the NBA Lauri Markkanen booked in the summer of 2017 Lonzo Ball may also be on the sidelines for the entire next season, the news agency AFP reported on Friday evening.

Ball, 25, who represents the Chicago Bulls, hasn’t played a game in a year and a half. In mid-January 2022, he injured his left knee, which has been operated on several times.

“We expect him to be sidelined all next season,” Bulls’ Lithuanian vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said according to AFP.

“He’s continuing his recovery and if he comes back, that’s great. However, we are preparing for the season so that he is not coming back.”

Ball signed a four-year contract with the Bulls worth 80 million dollars, or a good 70 million euros, in 2021.

Karnišovas hoped to see Ball again on the NBA floors in a Bulls jersey.

“But I don’t think he will play next year,” the Bulls boss added.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Ball with the number two pick in the first round of the 2017 summer draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves called Markkanen with the number seven and traded the Finn immediately after the booking to Chicago.