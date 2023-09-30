Basketball | The champion Seagulls started with a knockout, but still fumbled

The strong Finnish trio built a solution against series newcomer Bisons.

Basketball league the reigning champion Seagulls started the season with a 91–71 knockout victory, but with a strong fumble.

Lokit gave Bisons Loimaa a fierce challenge when they should have knocked down one of the favorites in the series, even in Töölö’s Kisahalli. It wasn’t from a rookie to a champion.

Familiar Finnish aces Lake Okko (23 points) and a veteran Timo Heinonen (17 points) built the opening win. Gave strong support Tomas Pihlajamäki (15 points), which came from Tampere Pyrinnö.

The trio left the American quartet behind.

About the match saw that the basketball season started. The game was so full of bugs that you can’t imagine anything like it around Christmas or let alone the spring season. Headless misses, ill-advised passes, losing the ball and much more were included in the arsenal of mistakes of both.

The Seagulls recycled their American players after last season. Captain René Rougeau continue, but the others were new faces. Chuba from Ohams it was hard to decipher in a few situations what he was going to do with the ball.

Back man Mar’Qualen Grant was busy around the court, but at times played like a street basketball player in a group of friends.

With a new head coach Vesa on Vertio it’s enough to make his team play the same basketball with each other.

Vertio is new in its current wash, but old in the company. He was about to win Jussi Laakson championship as runner-up.

The Bisons built this season’s team around length. There is enough size in the team. Throwing and back man purchase would have needed a touch more, but you can’t have everything.