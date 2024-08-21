Basketball | The champion coach acknowledged Donald Trump

Basketball|Steve Kerr used star player Stephen Curry’s gesture to take a jab at Trump.

Basketball coach Steve Kerr celebrated Olympic gold in Paris as pilot for the United States, and now he has taken a stand on the country’s presidential election. He summed up his message as a star player Stephen Curry’s to the trademark gesture.

Kerr was the guest of honor at the Democratic convention in Chicago, and he’s supportive Terrible Harris to be the next president of the United States.

He had a clear idea of ​​what Harris and his vice presidential candidate Tim Walz say to Trump when the votes are counted.

“When the results are in, we can say to Trump, as the great Steph Curry would say, ‘good night,'” Kerr said Marcan by.

Stephen Curry wishes you a good night.

Curry is known for his hand-to-cheek gesture to wish the opponent good night. The gesture was also seen in the Olympic finals, when Curry led the United States to the championship.

Curry has already shown his support for Harris. Both Kerr and Curry represent the NBA club Golden State Warriors, which is known to be very anti-Trump. The team skipped the White House when Trump invited the NBA champions for a traditional visit in 2017 and 2018.

Harris will gain more supporters among NBA players in the coming weeks and months. After all, Trump was in the teeth of several players when he was the country’s president.