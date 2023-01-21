Saturday, January 21, 2023
Basketball | The Brooklyn Nets won away from the Utah Jazz – Markkanen scored more than 20 points

January 21, 2023
Lauri Markkanen was the third best scorer of the entire match.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz lost to the Brooklyn Nets on their home court with points of 106–117.

Utah’s Finnish star Lauri Markkanen was the second best scorer on his team and the third best scorer in the whole match with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Markkanen made six three-pointers out of his ten attempts.

The most points were scored by people from Utah Jordan Clarkson With 29 points and four rebounds.

The point king of the entire match was from Brooklyn Kyrie Irvingwho scored a whopping 48 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Markkanen returned to the floor in Utah’s last game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He had been sidelined for two games due to a concussion.

In their last six games, Utah has won four and lost two. In total, Utah has won 24 games this season and lost 25. The team is in eighth place in the NBA’s western division.

