Basketball | The battle of the superstars ended in a long hug – the NBA champion was eliminated

The Los Angeles Lakers made it to the playoffs only through the playoffs.

Modest The Los Angeles Lakers, who played regular season basketball in the NBA, flashed their striking ability again in the playoffs and sent the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to the chorus. The Lakers rolled to a 122-101 victory at home and advanced to the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets with a 4-2 win.

LeBron James’s and by Anthony Davis starred Lakers only made it to the playoffs through qualifying, where they managed to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies first with a strong performance. In the second round, the team immediately grabbed a small advantage over Golden State’s champion group.

The Warriors star in the cutoff game Stephen Curry scored 32 points, but the support remained silent. James scored 30 points for the Lakers, Davis grabbed 20 rebounds and scored an additional 17 points. Austin Reaves reached 23 and D’Angelo Russell to 19 points.

Curry and James shared a long hug after the game and exchanged a few words.

James, 38, who set the NBA’s all-time scoring record this season, is seeking his fifth career league title and second with the Lakers. The Lakers celebrated a championship in 2020 when the playoffs were played behind closed doors in Florida.

In the eastern one in the division, the Miami Heat also continued their wonderful spring by securing their place in the conference finals. In the sixth meeting, the Heat celebrated a 96–92 home victory over the New York Knicks and won the series 4–2.

Miami candies Jimmy Butler manufactured 24 and Bam Adebayo 23 points. The Knicks Jalen Brunson scored a handsome 41 points, but the loss of the ball by the back man was fatal for the visitors in the final seconds of the match.

Miami entered the playoffs as the eighth-ranked team in the East, but already in the opening round, the Florida team surprised the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks.

It is the first time since 1999 and the New York Knicks that an eighth-ranked team has reached the NBA conference finals.

The Heat have been a very strong playoff team under Butler’s leadership in recent years. The team played in the conference finals last year as well, and the 2020 team only lost to the Lakers in the finals.

“We can squeeze out tight wins, we do it better than any other team. We’re always in the game until the end,” Butler summed up for ESPN.

In the conference finals, Miami will face the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers, whose series is tied at 3–3.