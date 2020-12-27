No Result
Basketball The basketball star amazes with its throwing accuracy: rails three-point throws into the basket for more than five minutes into the tube

December 27, 2020
Stephen Curry is the third best ever in the NBA triple rankings.

Basketball player Stephen Curryn the accuracy of three-point throws is quite good, at least in training conditions.

Curry’s NBA club Golden State Warriors uploaded a video to Twitter on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Finnish time, in which Curry throws three-point throws in practice.

The throws sink in one after the other, a total of 105 times in a row in just over five minutes. You can watch the video about the performance below.

Reported on Curry’s performance The San Francisco Chronicle saysthat throwing free throws in practice is the player’s way. The previous record was 77 consecutive successes. The video has been viewed 8.9 million times since the beginning of Saturday.

Three the centrifugation of score throws is familiar to Curry even while matches are in progress. Curry, 32, has thrown 2,499 three-point throws in his career, meaning a tie is one success away.

More “threes” have been thrown by just two players in the series ’history. First place to keep Ray Allen 2,973 with success and second place Reggie Miller reading 2,560.

Curry has been the player with the most three-point throws in the NBA five times in his career. In the previous three seasons James Harden has taken first place. Curry’s last season was ruined due to injury.

.

