Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Basketball The basketball spring games were postponed to a new time

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2022
The start of the basketball league extension series was postponed for a week.

In the spring season the start of the men’s league series to be played will move forward a week. The reason for modifying the schedule is the relocation of regular season games due to the corona.

The upper and lower qualifiers of the Basketball League will start on February 16th. The final round will be played on March 30th. Matches left over from the regular season due to a corona in the regular season must be played from 6 to 12 p.m. February.

The decision is intended to achieve a sporting solution for the end of the Korisliiga regular season before the start of the extension series. There are two rounds left in the regular season, and a further four matches have not been played due to match cancellations due to the corona.

By delaying further series, more matches can also be played without extreme crowd restrictions due to the corona situation.

admin_l6ma5gus

