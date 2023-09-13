Basketball | The basketball club built its own top-level arena in Pakila – the price was 13.5 million euros

The Namika arena, located along Ring I, serves both the club’s own children and youth activities and physical education at Pakila elementary school.

Helsinki The Namika arena built by NMKY’s Support Foundation is finally ready. The club announced the matter on Wednesday.

Construction work on the arena began in July 2022.

The arena, built especially for junior basketball, is located on the site of the demolished Pakila high school at the intersection of Kehä I and Pakilantie.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture granted the project an investment grant of 750,000 euros in June 2022. The total costs of the arena will rise to approximately 13.5 million. According to the society, the construction cost estimate was maintained.

NCC was the builder of the Namika arena.

The first ones basketball training in the arena was held on Monday of the current week, and the opening ceremony will be held on the first weekend of October.

The total area of ​​the building is 3,200 square meters.

On the 1,200-square-meter main court, you can play with two blocks on full-size courts. You can also play volleyball or futsal on the smaller multipurpose field.

There are basketball courts in the courtyard area. Next spring, a skatepark and an outdoor gym will be built in the yard, among other things.

Basketball training in the arena started this week. The picture is from the first training sessions on Monday.

Arena owned by the Helsinki NMKY Foundation. The main tenants of the Namika arena are Helsinki NMKY and the Department of Education and Training of the City of Helsinki.

“The arena is used during the day for physical education in schools in the area”, the club’s communications manager Silja-Kaisa Pöyliö tells.

At other times, the arena is used by Helsinki NMKY’s basketball and wrestling teams. According to Pöyliö, the arena’s utilization rate is 90 percent.

Arena premises can also be rented to other operators, if there are free shifts.

“There are about 5,000 visitors every week. Of course, in connection with events and big tournaments, the number of visitors increases even more,” says Pöyliö.

At their largest, the stands in the arena can hold nearly 500 spectators.

With license quantities measured, Helsinki NMKY is the largest basketball club in Finland. In addition to sports activities, it is one of the largest organizers of afternoon clubs in Helsinki.

The assets of the Tukisäätiö of Helsinki NMKY consist of the profit from the business of Hotel Arthur located in Kaisaniemi in the center of Helsinki, as well as real estate holdings.