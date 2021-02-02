Basketball The audience got into the audience in the NBA: There was an immediate dispute with LeBron James, two women and a man were removed

LeBron James first had a conversation with one viewer. Then the shout began.

Basketball An NBA league match between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night allowed 1,300 spectators into the stands. Without the incident, Atlanta’s home arena didn’t survive as a Lakers star player LeBron Jamesin and there was controversy between a few spectators.

Two women shouted at James after James exchanged a few fierce words with the man who accompanied the women, says BBC. The end result was that the shouters were removed from the stands.

“I am delighted that the fans have returned. I need that interaction. I don’t think they should have been kicked out, ”James said after the match.

The conversation between James and the male spectator was so plentiful that the match was suspended for a moment in the final quarter.

“It had the words of two adult men. He shared his opinion. I said my opinion, ”James said.

“Then someone jumped in and said their own opinion.”

Jamesin I estimated the trio was slightly intoxicated.

“They might have taken a few drinks. The case became disproportionately large. Fans in the auditorium, it feels better. ”

Another problem was that one of the women took off her face mask when shouting at James. Removing the mask was not allowed in the auditorium. Also head coach of the Lakers Frank Vogel resented the removal of the mask.

The match itself ended in a 107-99 victory for the Lakers. James scored 21 points, took seven rebounds and made nine assists to the basket.